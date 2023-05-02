Brokerages Set The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Target Price at $86.67

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHCGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HHC shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,825.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,825.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,973,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,065,128.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 83,400 shares of company stock worth $6,237,503. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 250.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $1,692,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 57.5% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HHC stock opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $100.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.