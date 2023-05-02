Brokerages Set The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Target Price at $86.67

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HHC shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,825.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,825.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,973,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,065,128.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 83,400 shares of company stock worth $6,237,503. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 250.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $1,692,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 57.5% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $100.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

