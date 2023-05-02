Brokerages Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Price Target at $13.81

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 7,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

