BTIG Research Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $313.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $299.89 on Tuesday. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

