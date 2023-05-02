Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Short Interest Up 8.9% in April

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 6,060,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bumble from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.26. 1,052,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,249. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

