Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Burtech Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BRKH traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,886. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. Burtech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $12,743,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,127,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 327,443 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

