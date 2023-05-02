Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.11

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Buzzi Unicem Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.