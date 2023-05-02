Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Short Interest Up 9.8% in April

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth $6,455,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 120,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $6,808,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CABA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Down 2.7 %

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

CABA stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 239,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,222. The company has a market cap of $326.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

