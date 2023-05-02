Cable One (CABO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Cable One to post earnings of $14.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.56 by ($3.62). Cable One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.84 million. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $59 EPS for the current fiscal year and $63 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE:CABO opened at $749.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $682.95 and its 200 day moving average is $725.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $609.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,464.20.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Cable One by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 10.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,105.71.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

