Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Update

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.58. 4,803,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,336. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

