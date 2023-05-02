Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,100 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 282,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSQ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 213,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,817. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.1025 dividend. This is an increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
Further Reading
