California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CWT opened at $55.46 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,387,000. Amundi raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,135,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 292,111 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at $8,033,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in California Water Service Group by 828.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 129,191 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

