Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Update

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,300 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 284,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CMBM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $450,987.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,457.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CMBM stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $14.98. 79,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $24.19.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
