Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CDNAF. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$201.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Trading Down 0.1 %

CDNAF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.13. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $143.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.54.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. It operates through segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment focuses on Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen, Party City, and Petroleum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.