Canandaigua National Corp Buys 330 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,786,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,682,710,000 after purchasing an additional 156,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $636,218,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,015,000 after buying an additional 169,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock worth $30,101,191. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

GS traded down $9.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $331.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,483. The stock has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.