Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE LOW traded down $3.90 on Tuesday, hitting $204.32. 370,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,823. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

