Canandaigua National Corp Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 112,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.35. 214,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.63. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,618.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,051 shares of company stock valued at $42,423,406. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

