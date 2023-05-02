Canandaigua National Corp Has $5.10 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.30. The company had a trading volume of 304,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $265.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

