Canandaigua National Corp Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the period. Financial Institutions accounts for approximately 1.4% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp owned about 2.16% of Financial Institutions worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,002,000 after buying an additional 115,703 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 57,422 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Trading Down 5.5 %

FISI stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,020. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $252.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.77 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Financial Institutions

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.