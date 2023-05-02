Canandaigua National Corp Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,771 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.85. The company had a trading volume of 884,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $192.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.19. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

