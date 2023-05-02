Canandaigua National Corp Sells 409 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.6% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.82. 476,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,356. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $298.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.98. The company has a market cap of $216.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

