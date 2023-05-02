Canandaigua National Corp Sells 43 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after buying an additional 224,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after buying an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $896,733,000 after buying an additional 90,944 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.68.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,574. The firm has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.39 and its 200-day moving average is $255.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.