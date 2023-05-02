CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Shares of CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 166730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

CanAsia Energy Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00.

Get CanAsia Energy alerts:

CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

CanAsia Energy Company Profile

Canasia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CanAsia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAsia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.