Cannae (CNNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 64.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cannae Price Performance

Shares of Cannae stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 39,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,022. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.87. Cannae has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Institutional Trading of Cannae

Cannae Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,062,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cannae by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 531,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 257,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the first quarter worth approximately $4,650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cannae by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,826,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 101,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,346 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

