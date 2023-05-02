Cannae (CNNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 64.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cannae Price Performance
Shares of Cannae stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 39,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,022. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.87. Cannae has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $25.74.
Institutional Trading of Cannae
Cannae Company Profile
Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannae (CNNE)
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
- CF Industries Stock Will Help Investors Harvest Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.