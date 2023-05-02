Cano Health (CANO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Cano Health to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cano Health Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:CANO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,086. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $525.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.04. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CANO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Insider Activity at Cano Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

In related news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 1,036.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 83,957 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 519.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.