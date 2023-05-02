Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Up 9.5% in April

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.3 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:ENDTF traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.75 and a one year high of C$11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.82.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

