Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $485.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $399.43.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $405.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.73. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $283.00 and a one year high of $407.35. The firm has a market cap of $385.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

