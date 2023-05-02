Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 733 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,061,000 after purchasing an additional 758,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,005,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,612,000 after purchasing an additional 205,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,182. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

