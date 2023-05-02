Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 203.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.09.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day moving average of $127.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

