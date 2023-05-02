Capital Insight Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,953,000 after purchasing an additional 55,188 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,866,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,134,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $75.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.