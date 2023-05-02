Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 165,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.