Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 10,601 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 358.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $104.95. 689,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,020. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

