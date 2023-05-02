Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $253.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $96.74.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

