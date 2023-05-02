Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.00.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of CPX traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$44.98. 167,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,557. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$40.06 and a 1 year high of C$51.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$929.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 4.316568 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.14 per share, with a total value of C$123,420.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

