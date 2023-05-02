Cardano Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001368 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.65 billion and $198.96 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,872.27 or 0.06528843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00058908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00038529 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002716 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,744,572,184 coins and its circulating supply is 34,810,940,608 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

