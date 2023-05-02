Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 5,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 11,247,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $26,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after buying an additional 693,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,115,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after buying an additional 717,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,886,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 513,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.12) to GBX 850 ($10.62) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.