Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $48.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after buying an additional 558,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,402,000 after buying an additional 366,145 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

