Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Short Interest Down 11.7% in April

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the March 31st total of 315,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In related news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $310.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,113. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.90 and its 200 day moving average is $258.57. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

