Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,500 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 870,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cazoo Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cazoo Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,561,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,677 shares during the period. Builders Union LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at $4,519,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 8,735,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,849,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,724 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Price Performance

NYSE CZOO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,582. Cazoo Group has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

