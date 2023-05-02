Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Lowered to $13.50 at TD Securities

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Down 1.5 %

CLS stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 885,919 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Celestica by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,813,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,015,000 after acquiring an additional 667,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Celestica by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 570,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Celestica by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Rating)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.