CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Trading 9.2% Higher

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) traded up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64. 3,151,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 6,513,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 26.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

