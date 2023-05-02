Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Short Interest Down 6.8% in April

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

CETXP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,955. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

Cemtrex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

