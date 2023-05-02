Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

CSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Transactions at Centerspace

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,565.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Centerspace Trading Up 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 35.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Centerspace by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centerspace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace stock opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.64 million, a PE ratio of -41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -214.71%.

About Centerspace

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

