Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.
CSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Insider Transactions at Centerspace
In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,565.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace
Centerspace Trading Up 0.9 %
Centerspace stock opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.64 million, a PE ratio of -41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76.
Centerspace Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -214.71%.
About Centerspace
Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centerspace (CSR)
- American Water Works Doesn’t Come Cheap, but it May be Worth It
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.