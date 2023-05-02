Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) CFO Sells $211,702.56 in Stock

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CCS stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $65.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 121.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $90,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

