Chainbing (CBG) Price Hits $1.62 on Major Exchanges

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00005657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $817.08 million and $27,548.65 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chainbing

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

