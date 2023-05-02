Chapman Investment Management LLC Sells 5,092 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 6.1% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $5.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.77. 2,451,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,219,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,746 shares of company stock valued at $42,795,795. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

