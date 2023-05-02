Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $137.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $499,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after buying an additional 188,507 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 80.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.53.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

