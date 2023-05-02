Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Investment analysts at Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAKE. UBS Group lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

CAKE opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after acquiring an additional 107,399 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,468,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,372,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,479,000 after buying an additional 180,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,283,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,337,000 after buying an additional 62,564 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

