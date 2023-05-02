Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Short Interest Up 10.0% in April

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on CQP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

CQP stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.83. 204,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,017. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.15. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.57% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

