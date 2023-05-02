Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $80.11. 2,018,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.17.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period.

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

