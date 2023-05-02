Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $12,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 864,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $12,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 864,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. purchased 1,860,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $4,278,034.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,182.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 33.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Down 1.7 %

CSSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.33.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.